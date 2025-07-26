Aid Distribution In Gaza Turns Chaotic As Women Tear-Gassed
The Guardian has reported that food aid distribution in Gaza descended into violence and chaos, raising serious concerns about the management of relief efforts.
According to the report published Thursday, July 24, Palestinian women were targeted with tear gas by U.S. security contractors involved in the aid delivery operation.
The incident occurred when women were first invited to step forward to receive supplies, only to be tear-gassed moments later, witnesses said.
The new aid program is being carried out by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an initiative led by the U.S. and Israel that aims to take over coordination of deliveries from the United Nations.
The Guardian noted that this shift has sparked controversy, with critics warning it could sideline established relief agencies and disrupt existing humanitarian networks.
Meanwhile, Gaza residents continue to face severe shortages of food, fuel, clean water, and medical care, and have repeatedly criticized mismanagement in aid distribution.
With dozens, including children, already dead from hunger, this latest incident underscores the deepening crisis and the urgent need for a transparent, coordinated humanitarian response.
