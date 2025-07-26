Trump Warns Illegal Immigration Could“Destroy Europe” During Scotland Visit

Donald Trump, the U.S. President, began his four‐day trip to Scotland with fiery remarks on illegal immigration, warning that the issue“will destroy Europe” unless stopped.

Speaking after landing at Prestwick Airport in Glasgow on Friday, July 25, Trump urged European leaders to“deal with this horrible invasion,” adding,“or there will be nothing left of Europe.”

His warning comes as Europe faces a wave of tougher immigration policies, particularly in the UK, Germany, and Italy-countries influenced by anti‐immigration rhetoric similar to Trump's own.

Trump praised certain unnamed European leaders for“standing firm against the migration wave,” saying he withheld their names to“avoid embarrassing others.”

He also referenced his administration's strict border stance, claiming that“not a single illegal migrant entered the U.S. last month”-a statement not yet supported by official data.

Reports indicate that 2025 has seen intensified anti‐immigration measures in Europe. In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has expanded inspection and deportation operations targeting illegal migrants.

Germany and Italy have adopted similar policies, including offshore migrant processing centers-a trend analysts say reflects Trump's influence, even though Europe's migration debate dates back to the 2015 crisis.

In his speech, Trump described immigration as a“horrible invasion” threatening Europe's identity, sparking mixed reactions. Protest groups in Scotland have already organized demonstrations against his visit.

Trump's sharp rhetoric, combined with Europe's tightening immigration landscape, underscores a global debate; how to balance border control, humanitarian obligations, and the preservation of national identity.

