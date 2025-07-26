Ambassador GAO Wenqi Visits Chinese-Invested Enterprises In Rwanda

On July 25, Ambassador GAO Wenqi visited the C&D Products Group. The company executives gave a briefing on the company's production, operations, and development, as well as the working and living conditions of its employees. Ambassador GAO encouraged the company to adhere to safe production and compliant operation, and take good care of its employees, so as to actively fulfill its social responsibilities and set up a good image for Chinese enterprises. He also asked the company to actively take part in and contribute to Rwanda's economic and social development, and promote China-Rwanda relations.

Specializing in apparel manufacturing and export, C&D was established in Rwanda in 2019. It has created over 7,000 jobs for local communities.

