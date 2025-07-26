European Peace Facility: Council Adopts First Assistance Measure In Support Of The Djibouti Armed Forces

Today the Council adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Djibouti Armed Forces.

This first measure benefitting Djibouti is worth €10 million and aims to strengthen the defence capacities of the Djibouti Armed Forces to safeguard the sovereignty and rights of Djibouti in accordance with the United Nation Convention Law of the Sea and to strengthen maritime security in the Red Sea.

The assistance measure is expected to enhance the Djiboutian Navy's operational readiness by contributing to:



the development and maintenance of assets to deliver full operational capabilities over the long term

increased maritime domain awareness enhanced presence at sea

Today's decision is in line with the EU's objective to provide an integrated and coherent response to the increased insecurity in the Red Sea and secure EU interests at this critical maritime chokepoint.

In this regard, EPF support will strengthen Djibouti's potential with respect to maritime domain awareness, complementing EU Common Security and Defence Policy operations in the Red Sea.

Background and next steps

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 for the financing of actions under the common foreign and security policy to prevent conflicts, preserve peace and strengthen international security and stability. In particular, the European Peace Facility allows the EU to finance actions designed to strengthen the capacities of third States and regional and international organisations relating to military and defence matters.

