Vice Minister For Foreign Affairs Signs A Book Of Condolences For The Passing Of Former President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria
On 18 July 2025, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the book of condolences for the passing of H.E. Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bangkok. The Vice Minister was received by Mr. Richard Aladetoyinbo, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Thailand.
The Chargé d'Affaires expressed his sincere gratitude to this kind gesture, which reflects cordial relations between the Thailand and Nigeria. Both sides also took this opportunity to discuss further enhancement of bilateral cooperations between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment