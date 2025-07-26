Vice Minister For Foreign Affairs Signs A Book Of Condolences For The Passing Of Former President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria

On 18 July 2025, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the book of condolences for the passing of H.E. Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bangkok. The Vice Minister was received by Mr. Richard Aladetoyinbo, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Thailand.

The Chargé d'Affaires expressed his sincere gratitude to this kind gesture, which reflects cordial relations between the Thailand and Nigeria. Both sides also took this opportunity to discuss further enhancement of bilateral cooperations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.