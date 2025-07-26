Soybean Meal Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global soybean meal market is experiencing continuous growth, driven by increasing demand for high-protein feed components in the livestock, aquaculture, and poultry sectors. The global market is propelled by the increasing demand for animal-derived products, including meat, dairy, and eggs, in conjunction with Southeast Asia and Latin America's endeavours to modernise livestock farming via government-supported projects. Increasing apprehensions over feed safety, traceability, and environmental sustainability promote the utilisation of sustainably supplied soybean meal. Manufacturers are producing advanced versions such as enzyme-treated and low-oligosaccharide feeds to promote nutrient absorption and meet the performance requirements of contemporary animal husbandry systems.

Market Dynamics Increasing demand for high-protein animal feed drives market growth

Soybean meal is a potent protein and essential amino acid source, rendering it an optimal feed component for cattle, poultry, and aquaculture. As populations grow and incomes increase, especially in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, animal agriculture escalates to accommodate dietary transitions towards protein-dense foods. The USDA's January 2025 projection indicated that U.S. soybean meal exports are anticipated to reach 15.8 million tons in 2024/25, accounting for approximately 20.9% of worldwide trade. This export increase signifies the growth of domestic crush capacity and the rising incorporation of soybean meal in U.S. livestock feed, where reduced meal prices have enhanced inclusion rates in diets for dairy, beef, swine, and poultry.

Moreover, its digestibility and cost-effectiveness render it a favoured substitute for fishmeal in aquaculture. Feed makers progressively incorporate soybean meal into compound feed to promote quick development, optimise conversion efficiency, and enhance animal health.

Strategic procurement of EUDR-compliant soy for aquaculture feed creates tremendous opportunities

An opportunity exists in the soybean meal industry by selectively obtaining soy that complies with the European Union's new anti-deforestation regulations (EUDR), specifically for aquaculture feed suppliers in the Western Mediterranean. This method facilitates regulatory compliance and operational efficacy while addressing the needs of environmentally concerned consumers.

For example, in April 2025, BioMar, a multinational aquafeed manufacturer in the Western Mediterranean, declared the successful transition of soybean sourcing to European suppliers whose output complies with the EU Deforestation Regulation and BioMar's internal 2030 sustainability strategy. This move required formulas and supply chain modifications to incorporate compliant soy while maintaining nutritional quality and performance standards.

As aquaculture expands and increasingly utilises plant-based proteins, the capacity to integrate sustainability compliance with feed efficiency places soybean meal suppliers at the vanguard of industry development.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global soybean meal market, fueled by growing demand from the livestock, poultry, and aquaculture feed sectors in countries like China, India, and Vietnam. The region benefits from escalating per capita meat demand, heightened investment in feed production, and initiatives to modernise agricultural supply networks. Extensive modernisation of the feed sector, expanding regional trade networks, and public-private collaborations expedite market advancement. Countries in the region are progressively implementing high-efficiency feed formulations, resulting in sustained demand for soybean meal. With robust regional trade flows, expanding feed capacity, and a growing emphasis on sustainable sourcing, Asia-Pacific remains the epicentre of global soybean meal consumption.

The global soybean meal market was valued at USD 94.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 98.7 billion in 2025 to USD 148.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Type, the market is segmented into solvent-extracted, mechanically-extracted, and organic soybean meal. Solvent-extracted soybean meal dominates the segment due to its high protein yield and widespread use in commercial livestock feed.

By Application, the market is divided into animal feed, food processing, and industrial use. Animal feed remains the leading application, accounting for over 75% of global demand in 2024, driven by expanding livestock and poultry sectors.

By Distribution Channel, the market includes direct sales, distributors, and online platforms. Direct sales channels account for the highest share, especially in bulk procurement by feed manufacturers and cooperatives.

By End User, the market is segmented into livestock farms, poultry farms, aquaculture operations, and food manufacturers. Poultry farms lead the segment owing to their consistent demand for high-protein, cost-effective feed solutions. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the international market, supported by high meat consumption, government-backed feed safety regulations, and large-scale investments in domestic soybean processing.

Bunge LimitedArcher Daniels Midland Company (ADM)Cargill IncorporatedLouis Dreyfus Company B.V.COFCO InternationalAG Processing Inc (AGP)Olam Agri Holdings Pte LtdWilmar International LimitedSodrugestvo Group S.A.Vicentin S.A.I.C.Groupe AvrilGrainCorp LimitedNoble Agri (now part of COFCO)Seara Alimentos (part of JBS S.A.)Tianjin Bohai Seed Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments



In July 2025, ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, through its subsidiary Benin Agri Business, became the first African company to receive ProTerra Level III certification for soybean production, covering both soybean meal and related products. This globally recognised certification denotes deforestation-free sourcing, climate-smart agriculture, fair labour practices, and full supply chain traceability from farm to terminal delivery.

In July 2025, China's General Administration of Customs officially approved soybean meal imports from Ethiopia, effective July 3, 2025. This groundbreaking decision, China's first inclusion of a non-traditional supplier under strict phytosanitary standards, forms part of a strategic drive to diversify its feed protein sources amid mounting trade tensions, aiming to reduce dependence on traditional exporters like the U.S. and Brazil. In April 2025, French engineering firm Morillon Systems completed the commissioning of a state-of-the-art soybean meal storage and unloading system at CPF Group's feed facility in Bangkok, Thailand. The installation includes a 10-meter-diameter silo fitted with Morillon's advanced Hydrascrew reclaimer, designed to improve unloading efficiency and ensure a consistent flow of meal used in livestock and aquaculture feed production.

By Product TypeHigh-Protein Soybean MealConventional Soybean MealDehulled Soybean MealOrganic Soybean MealLow-Oligosaccharide Soybean Meal (LO-SBM)By ApplicationPoultry Feed FormulationCattle and Dairy NutritionAquaculture FeedPet Food IngredientIndustrial Fermentation & Enzyme ProductionBio-Based Adhesives and BioplasticsBy NatureGenetically Modified (GM) Soybean MealNon-GMO Soybean MealOrganic Certified Soybean MealBy Distribution ChannelBulk Commodity TradersFeed Ingredient DistributorsDirect Sales to Feed ManufacturersOnline Feed MarketplacesAgri-Cooperatives & Grower AssociationsBy End-UserCommercial Livestock ProducersIntegrated Poultry & Dairy OperationsAquafeed ManufacturersPet Food Processing CompaniesAgro-Industrial BiofactoriesExport-Oriented Feed SuppliersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa