Soybean Meal Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033
The global soybean meal market is experiencing continuous growth, driven by increasing demand for high-protein feed components in the livestock, aquaculture, and poultry sectors. The global market is propelled by the increasing demand for animal-derived products, including meat, dairy, and eggs, in conjunction with Southeast Asia and Latin America's endeavours to modernise livestock farming via government-supported projects. Increasing apprehensions over feed safety, traceability, and environmental sustainability promote the utilisation of sustainably supplied soybean meal. Manufacturers are producing advanced versions such as enzyme-treated and low-oligosaccharide feeds to promote nutrient absorption and meet the performance requirements of contemporary animal husbandry systems.
Market Dynamics Increasing demand for high-protein animal feed drives market growth
Soybean meal is a potent protein and essential amino acid source, rendering it an optimal feed component for cattle, poultry, and aquaculture. As populations grow and incomes increase, especially in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, animal agriculture escalates to accommodate dietary transitions towards protein-dense foods. The USDA's January 2025 projection indicated that U.S. soybean meal exports are anticipated to reach 15.8 million tons in 2024/25, accounting for approximately 20.9% of worldwide trade. This export increase signifies the growth of domestic crush capacity and the rising incorporation of soybean meal in U.S. livestock feed, where reduced meal prices have enhanced inclusion rates in diets for dairy, beef, swine, and poultry.
Moreover, its digestibility and cost-effectiveness render it a favoured substitute for fishmeal in aquaculture. Feed makers progressively incorporate soybean meal into compound feed to promote quick development, optimise conversion efficiency, and enhance animal health.Strategic procurement of EUDR-compliant soy for aquaculture feed creates tremendous opportunities
An opportunity exists in the soybean meal industry by selectively obtaining soy that complies with the European Union's new anti-deforestation regulations (EUDR), specifically for aquaculture feed suppliers in the Western Mediterranean. This method facilitates regulatory compliance and operational efficacy while addressing the needs of environmentally concerned consumers.
-
For example, in April 2025, BioMar, a multinational aquafeed manufacturer in the Western Mediterranean, declared the successful transition of soybean sourcing to European suppliers whose output complies with the EU Deforestation Regulation and BioMar's internal 2030 sustainability strategy. This move required formulas and supply chain modifications to incorporate compliant soy while maintaining nutritional quality and performance standards.
As aquaculture expands and increasingly utilises plant-based proteins, the capacity to integrate sustainability compliance with feed efficiency places soybean meal suppliers at the vanguard of industry development.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific leads the global soybean meal market, fueled by growing demand from the livestock, poultry, and aquaculture feed sectors in countries like China, India, and Vietnam. The region benefits from escalating per capita meat demand, heightened investment in feed production, and initiatives to modernise agricultural supply networks. Extensive modernisation of the feed sector, expanding regional trade networks, and public-private collaborations expedite market advancement. Countries in the region are progressively implementing high-efficiency feed formulations, resulting in sustained demand for soybean meal. With robust regional trade flows, expanding feed capacity, and a growing emphasis on sustainable sourcing, Asia-Pacific remains the epicentre of global soybean meal consumption.
Key Highlights
-
The global soybean meal market was valued at USD 94.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 98.7 billion in 2025 to USD 148.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2025–2033).
By Type, the market is segmented into solvent-extracted, mechanically-extracted, and organic soybean meal. Solvent-extracted soybean meal dominates the segment due to its high protein yield and widespread use in commercial livestock feed.
By Application, the market is divided into animal feed, food processing, and industrial use. Animal feed remains the leading application, accounting for over 75% of global demand in 2024, driven by expanding livestock and poultry sectors.
By Distribution Channel, the market includes direct sales, distributors, and online platforms. Direct sales channels account for the highest share, especially in bulk procurement by feed manufacturers and cooperatives.
By End User, the market is segmented into livestock farms, poultry farms, aquaculture operations, and food manufacturers. Poultry farms lead the segment owing to their consistent demand for high-protein, cost-effective feed solutions.
Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the international market, supported by high meat consumption, government-backed feed safety regulations, and large-scale investments in domestic soybean processing.
Bunge Limited Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Cargill Incorporated Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. COFCO International AG Processing Inc (AGP) Olam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd Wilmar International Limited Sodrugestvo Group S.A. Vicentin S.A.I.C. Groupe Avril GrainCorp Limited Noble Agri (now part of COFCO) Seara Alimentos (part of JBS S.A.) Tianjin Bohai Seed Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
-
In July 2025, ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, through its subsidiary Benin Agri Business, became the first African company to receive ProTerra Level III certification for soybean production, covering both soybean meal and related products. This globally recognised certification denotes deforestation-free sourcing, climate-smart agriculture, fair labour practices, and full supply chain traceability from farm to terminal delivery.
In July 2025, China's General Administration of Customs officially approved soybean meal imports from Ethiopia, effective July 3, 2025. This groundbreaking decision, China's first inclusion of a non-traditional supplier under strict phytosanitary standards, forms part of a strategic drive to diversify its feed protein sources amid mounting trade tensions, aiming to reduce dependence on traditional exporters like the U.S. and Brazil.
In April 2025, French engineering firm Morillon Systems completed the commissioning of a state-of-the-art soybean meal storage and unloading system at CPF Group's feed facility in Bangkok, Thailand. The installation includes a 10-meter-diameter silo fitted with Morillon's advanced Hydrascrew reclaimer, designed to improve unloading efficiency and ensure a consistent flow of meal used in livestock and aquaculture feed production.
By Product Type High-Protein Soybean Meal Conventional Soybean Meal Dehulled Soybean Meal Organic Soybean Meal Low-Oligosaccharide Soybean Meal (LO-SBM) By Application Poultry Feed Formulation Cattle and Dairy Nutrition Aquaculture Feed Pet Food Ingredient Industrial Fermentation & Enzyme Production Bio-Based Adhesives and Bioplastics By Nature Genetically Modified (GM) Soybean Meal Non-GMO Soybean Meal Organic Certified Soybean Meal By Distribution Channel Bulk Commodity Traders Feed Ingredient Distributors Direct Sales to Feed Manufacturers Online Feed Marketplaces Agri-Cooperatives & Grower Associations By End-User Commercial Livestock Producers Integrated Poultry & Dairy Operations Aquafeed Manufacturers Pet Food Processing Companies Agro-Industrial Biofactories Export-Oriented Feed Suppliers By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America The Middle East and Africa Want to see full report on
Soybean Meal Market Full Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment