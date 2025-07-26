Ferulic Acid Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global ferulic acid market is experiencing consistent expansion, supported by its increasing applications in cosmetics, medicines, and functional foods. Ferulic acid is becoming recognized in the beauty, food, and pharmaceutical industries for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics. In cosmetics, it is extensively utilised in anti-ageing formulations to stabilise delicate active ingredients such as vitamins C and E, hence driving demand in the personal care sector. Pharmaceutical research is advancing, including investigations into its efficacy in addressing disorders associated with oxidative stress, including diabetes and neurodegeneration. Manufacturers are enhancing advanced purification and sustainable production processes in response to the increasing demand for high-purity ferulic acid (98%+), particularly in serums, injectables, and nutraceuticals.

Market Dynamics Increasing customer inclination towards efficacious and transparent skincare products drives market growth

The heightened interest from skincare firms in developing antioxidant-rich products after the expiration of a significant industry patent is propelling the market. This transition generates increased demand for high-purity, plant-sourced ferulic acid as startups and established firms vie to exploit the rising consumer inclination for effective, clean-label skincare.

For instance, in May 2025, the patent on SkinCeuticals' renowned C E Ferulic serum expired, allowing other brands to duplicate or reformulate the esteemed antioxidant formulation. The difficulty in replicating the original composition stems from its exclusive delivery technology and clinical effectiveness; however, the patent's expiration has spurred significant innovation in the cosmeceutical industry.

Consumers increasingly favour scientifically validated, non-synthetic ingredients with verifiable botanical sources, and cosmetic businesses aim to penetrate the premium anti-ageing market with more cost-effective formulations. The demand for ferulic acid, particularly in purity levels beyond 98%, is experiencing significant growth.

Lipid nanoparticle delivery techniques create tremendous opportunities

Utilising lipid nanoparticle-based delivery systems to enhance the compound's topical efficacy and formulation stability, especially in skincare and cosmetic applications, offers a substantial market opportunity.

For example, in May 2025, researchers highlighted the potential of Gelucire® 50/13-based lipid nanoparticles in addressing the solubility and oxidative degradation challenges associated with ferulic acid. According to Pharma Excipients, this administration technique markedly enhances cutaneous absorption. It improves the skin's retention of ferulic acid, rendering it more suitable for use in sophisticated anti-ageing and photoprotective formulations.

With the increasing customer desire for reliable, scientifically supported skincare treatments, such delivery technologies provide producers a definitive avenue to create advanced cosmetic products centred on the established antioxidant properties of ferulic acid.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of the worldwide ferulic acid market, bolstered by substantial production capacities, advantageous climatic conditions, and a swiftly changing customer demographic in the cosmetics and nutraceutical industries. The region's robust agricultural base, especially in rice bran, corn, and wheat husks, guarantees a consistent supply of raw materials for ferulic acid production. The increasing consumer demand for herbal skincare, anti-ageing products, and antioxidant-rich supplements propels the extensive incorporation of ferulic acid in rapidly expanding categories.

Moreover, increasing public and private investments in fermentation technology and green chemistry enhances bio-based manufacturing capabilities. Due to heightened governmental support for plant-based innovations and adherence to clean-label standards, the Asia-Pacific region remains the most important and volume-oriented area in the worldwide ferulic acid market.

The global ferulic acid market size was valued at USD 69.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 73.6 million in 2025 to USD 116.4 million in 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Type, the market is segmented into natural ferulic acid, synthetic ferulic acid, encapsulated ferulic acid, crystalline ferulic acid, and powdered ferulic acid. Natural ferulic acid dominates the market due to its clean-label appeal, plant-based origin, and compatibility with premium skincare and nutraceutical products.

By Application, the market is segmented into cosmetics and personal care, food and beverage antioxidants, pharmaceutical formulations, nutraceuticals and functional supplements, and biopolymer and resin manufacturing. Cosmetics and personal care accounted for the largest share in 2024, driven by their stabilising role in vitamin-based anti-ageing serums and photoprotective creams.

By End-User, the market includes cosmetics and skincare product companies, food and beverage processing firms, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, nutraceutical brands, and academic and clinical research institutes. Cosmetics and skincare companies led the segment due to increasing consumer demand for antioxidant-rich, clean-label skincare products. Based on region, the global market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific currently leads the global ferulic acid market, supported by abundant agricultural byproducts, rising cosmeceutical production, and growing investments in biotechnological extraction and formulation technologies.

Competitive Players

Delekang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Oryza Oil and Fat Chemical Co., Ltd.TCI Chemicals (Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.)Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.Jiangxi Zhongyun Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Cayman Chemical CompanyShaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.Kingherbs Ltd.Biosynth AGBePharm Ltd. Recent Developments



In July 2025, a study published in Experimental Cell Research reported the synthesis of a biotin–ferulic acid conjugate (FASSBio), featuring a redox-responsive disulfide bond designed to enhance intracellular delivery. This development represents a major step forward in the targeted therapeutic application of ferulic acid, particularly for oncology, where precision delivery and controlled release are critical. In June 2025, researchers from the University of Barcelona and the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia published groundbreaking findings demonstrating that ferulic acid encapsulated in PLGA-based nanoparticles successfully crossed the blood–brain barrier in an in vitro organ-on-a-chip model. These results highlight the potential of this formulation for targeted central nervous system (CNS) delivery, opening new therapeutic avenues for treating neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

By TypeSynthetic Ferulic AcidNatural Ferulic Acid (Rice Bran, Corn, Wheat Bran, etc.)By ApplicationSkincare and CosmeticsDietary SupplementsPharmaceuticalsFood and Beverage PreservativesPolymer and Coating AdditivesBy Distribution ChannelDirect (B2B) SalesDistributors and WholesalersOnline RetailPharmaceutical and Cosmetic Retail ChainsBy End-UserCosmetic and Personal Care ManufacturersNutraceutical and Dietary Supplement CompaniesPharmaceutical CompaniesFood Processing and Packaging IndustryResearch and Academic LaboratoriesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa