Cacao Beans Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

The global cacao bean market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by increasing consumer demand for high-quality chocolate, ethically sourced ingredients, and antioxidant-rich functional meals. Cacao beans are extracted from the Theobroma cacao tree and are extensively utilised in chocolate production, plant-based drinks, and health-focused snacks due to their abundant flavonoids, theobromine, and mineral constituents. The advancement of single-origin processing, bean-to-bar branding, and functional cacao applications is broadening cacao's utilisation beyond confectionery into nutraceuticals and cosmetics. With the increasing demand for high-purity, ethically sourced cocoa, the market is emerging as a significant growth sector for ESG-focused businesses, international ingredient suppliers, and premium food and beverage innovators.

Market Dynamics Ethical and transparent procurement drives market growth

The global cacao bean market is changing substantially as customer preferences increasingly favour ethically sourced, transparent, and traceable chocolate products. Brands engage in cacao procurement and supply chain communication, emphasising equitable labour practices, deforestation-free agriculture, and complete traceability from bean to bar.

In June 2025, luxury chocolate manufacturer Tony's Chocolonely enhanced its Open Chain platform, a blockchain-based system that monitors cacao sourcing from cooperatives in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. The platform welcomes third-party chocolate brands seeking to improve their sourcing ethics and eradicate child labour. Tony's has indicated that their whole cocoa supply is traceable and obtained through direct long-term contracts with farmer groups, stabilising farmer incomes and diminishing reliance on intermediaries.

With an increasing number of worldwide chocolate manufacturers and retailers addressing heightened consumer scrutiny and legal demands, such as the EU Deforestation-Free Products Regulation (EUDR), traceability is rapidly evolving into a fundamental expectation rather than a specialised marketing feature.

Extension of agroforestry creates tremendous opportunities

The growing implementation of agroforestry systems offers a significant opportunity for the cocoa bean market, particularly in terms of long-term sustainability, yield stability, and climatic resistance. Due to the threats posed by extreme weather events, soil degradation, and monoculture fatigue to conventional cocoa farming, agroforestry, characterised by the intercropping of cacao with shade trees and diverse plant species, has emerged as a viable alternative to enhance ecological results and farmer livelihoods.

In June 2025, the Cocoa4Future project, overseen by CIRAD, progressed in its five-year implementation in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, with assistance from the European Union (EU) and the French Development Agency (AFD). The effort assesses more than 150 test plots by comparing agroforestry and monoculture to examine effects on carbon sequestration, productivity, and ecosystem resilience. The initiative seeks to transform these trials into extensive, field-validated agroforestry models for sustainable certification and farmer advisory systems by 2026.

Agroforestry techniques are increasingly adopted in areas facing deforestation prohibitions and soil deterioration, assisting smallholder farmers in reducing input expenses, diversifying revenue streams, and rehabilitating land.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominant in the global cacao beans market, driven by high consumer demand for premium, ethically sourced chocolate and functional cacao-based products. The region benefits from well-established bean-to-bar manufacturing networks, particularly in the United States and Canada, where artisanal chocolate makers and large confectionery brands emphasise transparent sourcing and sustainability certifications. The rising interest in dark chocolate's health benefits, such as antioxidant and cardiovascular support, drives demand for high-flavanol cacao beans, often sourced through direct trade models. With strong retail infrastructure, growing consumer awareness of origin traceability, and robust partnerships with Latin American and West African cacao producers, North America continues to set global standards in ethical sourcing, product innovation, and premiumization across the cacao value chain.

Key Highlights



The global cacao beans market was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 15.1 billion in 2025 to USD 23.6 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Type, the market is segmented into Forastero cacao beans, Criollo cacao beans, Trinitario cacao beans, and Nacional cacao beans. Forastero cacao beans held the dominant market share in 2024, owing to their high yield, widespread cultivation in West Africa, and preferred use in commercial chocolate production.

By Application, the market includes confectionery manufacturing, beverage processing, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and functional food ingredients. Confectionery manufacturing emerged as the leading segment in 2024 due to the consistent global consumption of chocolate-based snacks and desserts.

By Distribution Channel, the market is divided into direct trade, commodity exchange, retail distribution, and cooperative networks. Direct trade accounted for the largest share in 2024, supported by growing transparency in cacao sourcing and increased preference for traceable, farm-to-bar cacao supply chains.

By End-User, the market serves chocolate and confectionery companies, cosmetics and skincare brands, beverage manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, and speciality food processors. Chocolate and confectionery companies dominated the end-user segment in 2024, driven by rising consumer interest in single-origin, organic, and sustainably produced cacao-based products. Based on region, the global market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently leads the global cacao beans market, fueled by high per-capita chocolate consumption, increasing imports of premium cacao, and robust demand for ethically sourced ingredients in health-conscious and artisanal food categories.

Competitive Players

Cargill, IncorporatedBarry Callebaut AGOlam International Limited (ofi – Olam Food Ingredients)ECOM Agroindustrial Corp. Ltd.Touton S.A.Blommer Chocolate Company (Fuji Oil Holdings)Nestlé S.A.Mars, IncorporatedMondelez International, Inc.Puratos GroupThe Hershey CompanySucden GroupCémoi GroupGuittard Chocolate CompanyTcho Ventures, Inc Recent Developments



In July 2025, Nestlé, in partnership with Barry Callebaut and the reforestation startup re, announced two large-scale restoration initiatives in Brazil's cocoa and coffee-producing regions. The collaboration aims to plant 11 million trees across 8,000 hectares, including 6,000 hectares dedicated to cocoa agroforestry.

In April 2025, Pluri Inc. acquired a 71% stake in Kokomodo Ltd., a company specialising in cultivated cacao grown from plant-cell cultures, for USD 4.5 million. This acquisition marks a significant step toward advancing sustainable cacao production through lab-grown, climate-resilient cacao that maintains traditional cacao's flavour and nutritional qualities. In May 2025, Swiss NGO Swisscontact, through its“Paisajes+Sostenibles” program in Colombia, partnered with local cooperatives to promote regenerative cacao farming practices in the Urabá and Magdalena Medio regions. The pilot project implemented techniques such as on-farm composting, shade-tree planting, and agroforestry training, resulting in a 30% increase in soil organic matter within six months.

Segmentation

By TypeForastero Cacao BeansCriollo Cacao BeansTrinitario Cacao BeansNacional (Arriba) Cacao BeansOrganic Cacao BeansBy ApplicationChocolate and Confectionery ProductionFunctional and Nutraceutical ProductsCosmetics and Personal Care FormulationsBeverage Manufacturing (Cacao Drinks)Bakery and Dessert ApplicationsPharmaceutical and Medicinal ExtractsBy Distribution ChannelDirect Trade with Cacao CooperativesSpeciality Ingredient DistributorsOnline Commodity Trading PlatformsFood and Beverage Ingredient WholesalersBy End-UserChocolate ManufacturersNutraceutical and Functional Food ProducersCosmetic and Skincare Product BrandsSpeciality Beverage CompaniesBakery and Dessert BrandsPharmaceutical Extract CompaniesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report