'Speak In Marathi, Otherwise Raj Thackeray Will Come': Navi Mumbai Student's Threat Met With Thrashing
Some of the students were posting messages in Hindi, police sources said. A student then replied,“Speak in Marathi, otherwise Raj Thackeray will come."
Faizan Naik, along with other three students, reportedly assaulted the student, who made the Marathi call, following day at nearly 10:30 am.FIR registered
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vashi) Adinath Budhwant, a complaint has been filed.
"A First Information Report has been registered at the Vashi police station in connection with a dispute that arose between two groups. The dispute was a result of an argument between two individuals over comments on the group," NDTV quoted Budhwant as saying.Also Read | 'Apologise to Raj Thackeray': Toilet attendant beaten for not speaking Marathi
He added,“The complainant was also reportedly beaten with a stick. An investigation is on and action will be taken against the accused.”Also Read | Viral video: US woman learns Marathi for Maharashtrian husband; netizens react
MNS Spokesperson Gajanan Kale and other MNS workers stepped in and met with police officials. They sought stringent action against Naik and group who attacked the student. Kale stated,“We have met the student and his family as well.”
Raj Thackeray is the chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS ), who warned shutting down of schools if Hindi is imposed from class 1. His workers have repeatedly attacked numerous people for what they called "insults" to Marathi. The attacks consist of one on a shopkeeper based in Thane, and latest, on an attendant in a public toilet in Nanded.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated the decision to rescind its two GRs issued earlier on making Hindi as a third language. Thackeray was the first among others to bring the issue initially, followed by others in the state. Later, other political parties came together with him and even backed his non-political march on July 5 against Hindi impositions.
“The state government cancelling its two GRs issued earlier for introducing Hindi as a third language cannot be called late wisdom, because it was withdrawn only because of the Marathi people's resentment," Thackeray had mentioned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment