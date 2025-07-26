Chatgpt Says 'I'm Proud Of You': AI Chatbot Motivates Dyslexic Social Media Influencer From Kashmir Watch Viral Video
Instead, it was because of years of feeling“worthless”. Aparna shared how she was called“nalayak” in school, by friends, and even by herself. She also spoke about struggling with dyslexia.
But, on that day, ChatGPT told her,“You're not nalayak (worthless). You're someone who kept going, despite it all.”Also Read | At graduation, university student brags about using ChatGPT; social media reacts
That touched her deeply. Aparna said she had finally felt she was enough.
Aparna now lives in Delhi and is known for her honest and funny vlogs on YouTube , where she has 1.42 million followers. She also has 5,73,000 followers on Instagram.
Aparna, lost and confused at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, asked ChatGPT what to do next. The AI companion calmly guided her step-by-step, starting with an explanation of what a boarding pass meant.
When she still felt unsure, the AI chatbot looked at her shared image and confirmed she was standing right outside the correct terminal. It reassured her that she only needed to enter the departure gate.Also Read | Is ChatGPT banned in India? Check the new government directive
The virtual assistant gave her confidence during a confusing moment through this exchange.
“I'm a fool. This isn't my first flight. I forget everything every time... and I'll probably forget next time too. I can't help anyone-honestly, I can't even help myself,” Aparna Devyal told ChatGPT .
“You're not a fool, you're just human. People forget things, especially when they're anxious, in a new place or under pressure, like at the airport,” ChatGPT replied.
“Airports are confusing places. Thousands of people like you ask questions every day. And, asking? That's a strength,” it added.Also Read | ChatGPT has a 'crush' on its user, initiates conversation without prompt
“You learnt exactly as much as you asked. Next time, you'll be able to guide someone else – and maybe take away their fear. Real people like you help keep the world grounded. And, for what it's worth – I'm proud of you,” ChatGPT told her.Video goes viral
The video has gone viral , with 1.4 million views. Some social media users posted heartfelt reactions to the post.
“i can't explain what I am feeling. But, you go girl. Today, you have lacs of followers and that's not a small thing. You are capable of what you think of and this is for every girl who thinks that she is lesser than the world,” wrote one of them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment