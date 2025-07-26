MENAFN - Live Mint) Aparna Devyal, a popular YouTuber from Jammu & Kashmir, posted an emotional video of herself crying at an airport. The social media influencer missed a flight but said her tears were not for that.

Instead, it was because of years of feeling“worthless”. Aparna shared how she was called“nalayak” in school, by friends, and even by herself. She also spoke about struggling with dyslexia.

But, on that day, ChatGPT told her,“You're not nalayak (worthless). You're someone who kept going, despite it all.”

That touched her deeply. Aparna said she had finally felt she was enough.

Aparna now lives in Delhi and is known for her honest and funny vlogs on YouTube , where she has 1.42 million followers. She also has 5,73,000 followers on Instagram.

Aparna, lost and confused at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, asked ChatGPT what to do next. The AI companion calmly guided her step-by-step, starting with an explanation of what a boarding pass meant.

When she still felt unsure, the AI chatbot looked at her shared image and confirmed she was standing right outside the correct terminal. It reassured her that she only needed to enter the departure gate.

The virtual assistant gave her confidence during a confusing moment through this exchange.

“I'm a fool. This isn't my first flight. I forget everything every time... and I'll probably forget next time too. I can't help anyone-honestly, I can't even help myself,” Aparna Devyal told ChatGPT .

“You're not a fool, you're just human. People forget things, especially when they're anxious, in a new place or under pressure, like at the airport,” ChatGPT replied.

“Airports are confusing places. Thousands of people like you ask questions every day. And, asking? That's a strength,” it added.

“You learnt exactly as much as you asked. Next time, you'll be able to guide someone else – and maybe take away their fear. Real people like you help keep the world grounded. And, for what it's worth – I'm proud of you,” ChatGPT told her.

Video goes viral

The video has gone viral , with 1.4 million views. Some social media users posted heartfelt reactions to the post.

“i can't explain what I am feeling. But, you go girl. Today, you have lacs of followers and that's not a small thing. You are capable of what you think of and this is for every girl who thinks that she is lesser than the world,” wrote one of them.