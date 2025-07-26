Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reveals America's 'Unique Advantage' - Donald Trump Seems To Love It

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently heaped praise on US President Donald Trump, saying that America has a 'unique advantage' by having him as its leader.

Speaking on Wednesday at an AI summit in Washington, Huang said that no other country has that advantage - a compliment that Donald Trump seemed to like as he shared a video of the Nvidia CEO's talk on his Truth Social platform.

“America's unique advantage that no other country can possibly have is President Trump,” Huang said.

What did Jensen Huang say about Donald Trump?

In a chat at the AI Summit that was also attended by Trump , Huang said that the President realised the importance of AI and energy as soon as he took over his role at the White House.

“On the first day of his administration, he realised the importance of AI, and he realised the importance of energy. For the last I don't know how many years, energy production was vilified, if you guys remember,” he said.

| In China, repair demand for banned Nvidia AI chipsets booms| Trump says he wanted an Nvidia breakup but found out 'it's not easy'

Donald Trump, since returning as President for the second time, has rallied for various energy projects, signing executive orders one of which requires“the automatic rescission of outdated regulations to unleash American innovation and energy production”.

Talking about Trump's initiatives, Jensen Huang said one needs energy to produce things like AI .

“We can't create new industries without energy. You can't reshore manufacturing without energy. You can't sustain a brand new industry like artificial intelligence without energy. If we decide, as a country, the only thing we want is IP-to be an IP-only, a services-only country-then we don't need much energy. But if we want to produce things, something as vital as artificial intelligence, then we need energy.”

Donald Trump praises Jensen Huang

The AI summit at Washington also saw Donald Trump heaping praise on Huang.

America's unique advantage that no other country can possibly have is President Trump.

“What a job you've done,” Trump said. Throughout his address, the president name-checked and complimented Huang for his investments in tech in the US.

| How to watch 'South Park' season 27 and the Trump episode

Huang met earlier this month with the president at the White House, and last week the company announced it would be allowed to resume selling its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China as part of a recent trade truce with Beijing. The Trump administration had previously frozen the sale of those chips to China.