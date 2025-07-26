Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mallikarjun Kharge Mocks Modi, Takes Sharp Jab At PM's 'Non-Biological' Remark


2025-07-26 04:54:13
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a direct swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking his earlier 'non-biological' claims and questioning his leadership. At a public event, Kharge referenced Modi's statement that 'God sent me,' using it as a launchpad for sharp criticism and a call for accountability.

