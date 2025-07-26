Thailand Declares Emergency In Border Areas Near Cambodia After Deadly Clashes

Thailand's border with Cambodia is now under a state of emergency. The Thai government has taken this step to protect people after violent clashes broke out in the area. Officials are warning everyone to stay safe, avoid the region, and follow all safety rules.

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has reportedly warned that the conflict may escalate into a war soon.

Emergency order from Thai government

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) issued a public order amid Thailand-Cambodia conflict. The notice was signed by Admiral Aditad Thiraprasert, who leads the ISOC for Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. It announced that a special emergency zone is now in effect in some areas along the Thai-Cambodian border.

This action follows the decision made by Thailand's Council for National Security. The emergency declaration gives authorities more power to manage the situation, prevent violence, and protect the lives and property of people living near the border.

Areas under the emergency rule

The emergency order covers the following locations:

Chanthaburi Province:



Pong Nam Ron District Soi Dao District

Trat Province:



Khlong Yai District

Bo Rai District Mueang Trat District

Authorities said that from now on, these areas will have tighter security and more military presence.

Schools and travel affected

All schools in the affected areas have been stay closed since July 24, until further notice. This decision was made to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Citizens have also been warned not to travel to these areas unless absolutely necessary. Local police, army units, and other security forces are on alert and have been deployed in large numbers.

Why the emergency was declared

According to the statement, the rising tension and armed incidents along the Thai-Cambodian border are putting people at risk. Some of these areas are near forest paths that could be used for illegal activities or infiltration.

More than 100,000 people have fled their homes due to the worst fighting in years between Thailand and Cambodia, according to Thai officials on Friday. The number of people killed has also gone up, and world leaders are calling for an end to the violence.

The fighting, which broke out on Thursday, is the result of a long-standing border dispute. It quickly turned serious, involving fighter jets, tanks, heavy artillery, and ground troops.

Thailand's interior ministry said over 100,000 people from four provinces near the border have been moved to nearly 300 temporary shelters. The health ministry reported that 14 people have died, 13 civilians and one soldier.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting later on Friday to discuss the crisis.

(With agency inputs)