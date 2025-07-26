Trump Considers Sending Rebate Checks For Americans From Tariff Revenues: Report
President Donald Trump reportedly revealed on Friday that he is considering sending rebate checks to Americans from the tariff revenues earned by the United States.
Addressing reporters at the White House while leaving for a trip to Scotland, President Trump said rebate checks for people at a certain income level might be“very nice,” according to a Bloomberg report.
“We're thinking about that actually - we have so much money coming in, we're thinking about a little rebate.”
Meanwhile, U.S. equities surged in Friday morning trade.
The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.17% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100, rose 0.16%. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'neutral' territory.
