Hulk Hogan: Net Worth, Life, Legacy, And Businesses Of Wrestling Icon

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has reportedly passed away at 71 after recent surgery. From his legendary wrestling career to a complex personal life and various business ventures, Hogan's impact is undeniable.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, aged 71, reportedly passed away following a cardiac arrest at his Florida residence early Thursday morning, according to TMZ. Emergency services were called to his home after complications arose from recent surgery. Hogan, widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, played a pivotal role in elevating WWE to global prominence. He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events, with his historic 1988 match against André the Giant drawing an astounding 33 million television viewers. His influence on wrestling can be likened to Babe Ruth's impact on baseball, significantly shaping the sport and generating considerable revenue during his career. However, his personal life was far more complex.

Hulk Hogan's Family and Personal Life

Hogan was married three times over his life. His first marriage was to Linda Hogan, lasting from 1983 until their divorce in 2009. Together, they had two children: a daughter named Brooke and a son named Nick. In the mid-2000s, the family gained fame through the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best, which showcased their daily lives and Hogan's active role as a father. After his divorce from Linda, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but that marriage ended with their separation in 2021. Most recently, in September 2023, Hogan remarried Sky Daily during an intimate ceremony in Clearwater, Florida.

Net Worth

Hulk Hogan's net worth, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, stood around $25 million. This figure reflects earnings from his distinguished wrestling career, various business enterprises, and a high-profile legal settlement. Notably, Hogan received around $31 million after taxes from the Gawker lawsuit settlement in 2016, a case originally awarding him $140 million before reductions. However, his net worth was adversely affected by his 2009 divorce settlement with Linda Hogan, wherein he relinquished 70% of their liquid assets, $3 million in cash relating to property settlement, and 40% ownership in his business ventures. In recent years, Hogan continued to earn approximately $2.5 million annually via his WWE Legends contract, endorsements, and entrepreneurial projects.

Hospitality Sector

In 2012, Hogan ventured into the hospitality sector by launching Hogan's Beach Shop, which was successful enough to inspire additional businesses such as Hogan's Hangout, a well-known destination for fans and tourists. The Hogan brand expanded to retail locations in Orlando and Clearwater, Florida. Outside of wrestling and business, Hogan also pursued a Hollywood career, appearing in films like Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Little Hercules, and Bimini Code. Most recently, he entered the beverage market with the launch of his own beer, The Real American Beer, capitalizing on his iconic image and loyal fan base.