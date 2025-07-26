Viktor Gyokeres To Wear Thierry Henry's Lconic No.14 Shirt: Will He Shine At Arsenal?

London: Arsenal FC are expected to complete the signing of Viktor Gyokeres soon, with the Swedish striker set to take on the iconic No. 14 shirt once worn by Thierry Henry. The number carries immense weight at the Emirates, previously gracing the backs of club favourites like Theo Walcott and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Gyokeres, who enjoyed a prolific season with Sporting CP, had caught the attention of top European clubs with his explosive pace, clinical finishing, and physical presence. His arrival would offer a major boost to Mikel Arteta's attacking arsenal, as the Gunners continue to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

Fans expressed their excitement at the prospect. One of them said,“August 17th. Thierry henry's birthday. United away. Gyokeres first game in the 14 shirt. Script writers worked overtime for this one.” Another fan said, "I'm so happy Gyokeres is being given the #14. It's the club telling him:“You're our man. Be the first #14 to bring us the title since Thierry Henry.”

Gyökeres will make official debut for Arsenal wearing number 14 at Old Trafford on Thierry Henry's birthday in Premier League's gameweek 1, while facing his former coach Ruben Amorim.

Gyokeres Debut Against Manchester United?

According to The Athletic, Arsenal will pay an initial £54.8m plus £9.2m in add-ons and has secured his services for five years. The Swedish striker will travel to London for a medical on Saturday. Gyokeres has scored 76 goals in two seasons with Sporting CP, winning the Primeira Liga title in the process.

Arsenal faced challenges up front during the 2024–25 season, with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz leaving the team without a consistent No. 9. After finishing second in the Premier League for the third consecutive year, Mikel Arteta has been eager to strengthen his attacking options and finally add the firepower needed to push for the title.

Gyokeres is set to join Arsenal's pre-season tour in Asia, giving Mikel Arteta his first chance to see the new striker in action. He could make his official debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the Premier League. Not only were United keen to sign him, but he'll also be facing his former coach, Rúben Amorim, who's now in charge at United.

