India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement Negotiations Kick-Start: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu says, 'I am also pleased to announce the initiation of negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and Maldives. This landmark initiative marks a significant step forward in strengthening our economic partnership...'

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.