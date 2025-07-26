Will Lok Sabha Resume Without Uproar On Monday? Om Birla's All-Party Meeting Hints So

After five straight days of slogans, placards, and walkouts, the Lok Sabha is set to run without disruptions on Monday, as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the all-party meeting. But what caused this storm in the first place? And how was peace finally reached? Watch the full story.

