Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Will Lok Sabha Resume Without Uproar On Monday? Om Birla's All-Party Meeting Hints So


2025-07-26 04:53:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

After five straight days of slogans, placards, and walkouts, the Lok Sabha is set to run without disruptions on Monday, as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the all-party meeting. But what caused this storm in the first place? And how was peace finally reached? Watch the full story.

MENAFN26072025007385015968ID1109843644

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search