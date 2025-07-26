US Regulator Closes Probe Into Waymo Vehicles: Retail Believes The Robotaxi Venture Does Not Reflect In Alphabet Valuation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Friday that it is closing its investigation into Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo robotaxis, citing the company's recall actions.

The U.S. auto safety regulator initiated a preliminary evaluation of Waymo's automated driving system in May 2024, following reports of unexpected driving behaviors, including responses to traffic control devices and entering construction zones.

The agency identified 367 total incidents during the probe, including 109 crashes and one injury. During the investigation, Waymo conducted two recalls to improve perception and reaction to objects. While one recall was filed in June 2024, the other was filed in May 2025.

While the initial recall was regarding software updates made following an incident in May 2024 when an unoccupied Waymo robotaxi struck a utility pole, the second recall involving over 1,200 robotaxis aimed to improve detection and avoidance of roadway barriers, such as chains strung across the path of travel, gates, and other gate-like roadway barriers.

The regulator opted to close its probe in light of the two recalls, without further action.

Earlier this month, Waymo said that its robotaxis have covered 100 million miles on public roads. It currently operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 vehicles in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta. The company is also eyeing the launch of services in New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Tesla is operating its robotaxis only within a small area in Austin. However, a significant portion of its valuation now relies on its robotaxi expansion plans.

GOOG stock is up 2% this year and by about 15% over the past 12 months.

