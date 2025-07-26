Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bank Holidays In These Cities Due To Rakhi Check The List Here

Raksha Bandhan 2025 falls on August 9th and will be observed as a public and bank holiday in several Indian states. If you're planning financial tasks or travel, here's a quick look at the cities where banks will remain closed for the festivities.

The ceremonial day to celebrate and commemorate the sacred ties between brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. While this day has sentimental and cultural significance throughout India, it also means bank closures in some states, where the festival is widely celebrated.

As per the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, Raksha Bandhan is mentioned as a regional public holiday for some states under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This means that banks in that state will remain shut for the whole day.

Chhattisgarh

Daman and Diu

Gujarat

Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Banking operations on this day will continue anywhere else in the country where Raksha Bandhan is not a public holiday. Yet, national interbank services, including RTGS, NEFT, or cheque clearances, might be hindered where other branches of states observing a holiday are involved in back-end processing.

This holiday is nearly approaching two more big bank holidays in the month of August. Independence Day will be a day of bank closure across the country on August 15, Friday. After that, Janmashtami falls on August 16, however closures here may differ depending on the local calendar of states.

Digital services such as mobile banking, UPI services, and ATMs shall remain functional. However, for those dealing with large transactions, loan approvals, or paperwork that requires physical meetings, there would be a wise option to complete all these before August 9 to avoid any hindrance.

If you are living in one of the affected areas, it is better to check the holiday notification on your bank's website beforehand or just call your local branch for clarity. This will spare you last-minute tussles in the event you are managing urgent deadlines, financial submissions, or banking work encumbered by travel-related issues.