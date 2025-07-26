Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four New Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath Kamal Haasan, Rajathi, S R Shivalingam, P Wilson


2025-07-26 04:53:32
The Monsoon Session of Parliament saw the swearing-in of four new Rajya Sabha members, including Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who formally entered Parliament as an MP. Joining him were DMK leaders Rajathi, S R Shivalingam, and P Wilson, who also took oath as members of the Upper House.

