Four New Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath Kamal Haasan, Rajathi, S R Shivalingam, P Wilson

The Monsoon Session of Parliament saw the swearing-in of four new Rajya Sabha members, including Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who formally entered Parliament as an MP. Joining him were DMK leaders Rajathi, S R Shivalingam, and P Wilson, who also took oath as members of the Upper House.

