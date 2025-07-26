Attract Wealth With These 4 Vastu Items In The South Direction

South Direction Remedies for Wealth: According to Vastu Shastra, the south direction of the house is considered the abode of Yama and ancestors. This direction is also a symbol of position and prestige.

Keep these 4 items in the South direction!

According to Vastu Shastra, the south direction of the house is considered the abode of Yama and ancestors. This direction is also a symbol of position and prestige. Most people consider this direction inauspicious, but this direction is not inauspicious. It is said that if special items are placed in this direction, it attracts happiness, prosperity, wealth, and abundance.

A broom is a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Keeping a broom in the south direction gives special blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Keep the broom where no one can see it.

If you have valuables or gold in your house, it is good to keep them in the south direction. By doing this, it is said that Kubera's blessings always remain in the house.

Keeping a jade plant in the south direction is considered auspicious. It is believed that keeping a jade plant in this direction brings success in every work.

Hanging a picture of a phoenix bird in the south direction is also auspicious. It is said that it brings positivity and there is never a shortage of money in the family. Such a picture is often seen hanging in the homes of the rich.

