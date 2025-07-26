August 2025 Horoscope: Trouble Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, And Pisces

Astrology Alert August 2025: Several planets will be transiting in August. This will create some adverse situations.

August isn't great for Aries, with lots of ups and downs. Travel plans might get messed up. Work and family life could be tricky. Stay calm and find solutions patiently. Employees might get team projects.

August brings emotional rollercoasters for Taurus. Your personal life gets a bit rocky, making you feel vulnerable. An older person might want back in your life. Only let them back if you're emotionally ready.

August brings trouble for Virgos. Work trips might get canceled, and that promotion might not happen. Focus on improving your skills. Health-wise, watch out for BP issues and your diet.

August isn't looking good for Scorpios. Expect marital troubles. Married couples need open communication and time to cool off. Work stress will be high, with potential problems ahead.

August will be tough for Pisces. Expect work and family troubles. Be patient and cooperative at work. Income might be slow. Office work could be difficult.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.