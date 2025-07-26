Indian Embassy In Cambodia Issues Travel Advisory For Nationals As Border Conflict With Thailand Escalates

New Delhi: In response to the escalating border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia on Saturday issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals, urging them to avoid travel to the conflict-affected border regions.

Embassy Warns Against Border Travel

The advisory, shared via social media platform X, cautioned Indian citizens against visiting areas near the Cambodia-Thailand border due to ongoing armed clashes between the two nations.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid traveling to the border areas," the embassy stated.

Emergency Helpline Activated for Indians in Cambodia

To assist Indian citizens in case of emergencies, the embassy in Phnom Penh provided a contact number.

Indian Embassy in Thailand Also Issues Advisory

A similar advisory was issued earlier by the Indian Embassy in Thailand, which advised travellers to stay informed about local developments, especially near affected tourist regions. The embassy stressed the importance of caution and checking local alerts before visiting the border areas.

Casualties Mount as Conflict Enters Third Day

Clashes between the Cambodian and Thai forces entered their third consecutive day on Saturday, involving heavy artillery, air strikes, tanks, and ground troops. The Cambodian defence ministry reported 13 fatalities, including eight civilians and five soldiers. Additionally, 71 people have been injured, according to news agency AFP.

On the Thai side, the military confirmed that five soldiers died on Friday, bringing Thailand's total death toll to 20, including 14 civilians and six soldiers.

Death Toll Surpasses Previous Conflict

The total number of confirmed deaths now stands at 33, exceeding the 28 fatalities recorded during the prior round of border skirmishes between 2008 and 2011.

Thousands Displaced; UNSC Convenes Emergency Meeting

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session on Friday to address the deteriorating situation. Meanwhile, humanitarian concerns are rising as over 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thailand's border provinces and more than 35,000 displaced in Cambodia.