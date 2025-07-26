Udaipur College Tragedy: BDS Student's Suicide Note Alleging Harassment By Staff Sparks Protests

A 25-year-old final-year dental student, Shweta Singh, was found dead in her hostel room at Pacific Dental College and Hospital, Debari, near Rajasthan's Udaipur, on Thursday night. The incident shocked students and staff, and soon led to mass protests on campus.

Shweta, who came from a family in Jammu and Kashmir, was the only daughter of a police constable. She was pursuing a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and had been struggling due to academic delays.

Suicide note blames college staff for harassment

A handwritten suicide note was recovered from her room. In the note, Shweta blamed two staff members, Naini ma'am and Bhagwat sir, for mental harassment. She wrote about:



Irregular exam schedules

Unfair failure of students Frequent money demands by the college

J & K student Shweta Singh (BDS 2020) tragically died by suicide due to alleged academic harassment at Pacific Dental College, Udaipur. A suicide note names faculty. We demand urgent inquiry, suspension of those named,and justice.@OmarAbdullah @BhajanlalBjp @DrDhruvchauhan @nsui twitter/gSRMYFvR2Z

- Dr Mohammad Momin Khan (@DrMomin05) July 25, 2025

Pressure especially on students who could not pay

Shweta was part of an older batch, and her friends say she had been waiting over 1.5 years for her final exams. "She should have been an intern by now," said a fellow student, "but she was still stuck in her final year's internal exams."

#TragicNaini Ma'am and Bhagwat Sir were torturing me.★★★★★★★★★★★A final-year BDS student, Shweta Singh from Jammu & Kashmir, died by #suicide at Pacific Dental College, #Udaipur left behind a note accusing college staff of mental harassment!#MedTwitter ⤵️ twitter/2YVMLbfMM6

- Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) July 25, 2025

Students protest, allege systematic abuse

Late Thursday night and into Friday morning, hundreds of students gathered outside the college gate. They blocked the main entrance, sat on dharna (protest) and chanted slogans, demanding justice for Shweta. The students have called for action against the staff members mentioned in the alleged suicide note.

The students also accused the college of targeting poor students with unnecessary monetary demands and creating pressure through attendance and exam policies.

They said many complaints were ignored by the administration in the past.

Police begin investigation

Police from Sukher station reached the college soon after the news broke. The body was taken to a hospital, where Shweta was declared dead. Police said that they will wait for Shweta's father to arrive before doing the postmortem.

A formal FIR will be filed after that. A probe has started and faculty members will be questioned.

The team will also examine college records to check for wrongdoing.

College responds, sacks two staff members

The college has expelled the two staff members named in the suicide note. Rahul Agrawal, chairman of the Pacific Group that runs the college, acknowledged the students' concerns. He promised a full resolution within 2-3 months.

He publicly reprimanded the principal Dr Ravi Kumar for failing to address earlier complaints. The police probe is still going on. Students say they will continue to protest until justice is done.