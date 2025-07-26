Union Government Must Treat All States Equally: Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre On Mahadayi Project

Kalaburagi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's remarks on the Mahadayi river project sparked a heated dispute between Karnataka and Goa, with Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday stating that the Union government must treat all states equally and vowing that Karnataka will "definitely complete" the project despite any opposition.

Khandre Urges Union Government to Treat All States Equally

Speaking to ANI, Khandre said," There should be no hurdles in the Mahadayi project. We have also submitted a proposal for the land we need for the project. Stil,l if the Goa CM says that the Union Forest Minister rejected it, I condemn this. The Union government must see every state as equal. We will definitely complete this project."

He also came down heavily on the BJP over the ongoing MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) case, accusing the party of weaponising central agencies to target political rivals.

"The BJP is misusing the agencies like the ED and the CBI. Siddaramaiah and his family have done nothing and the BJP is trying to defame them through false case. I demand that they should apologise to the Congress," Khandre added.

Goa CM Sawant Responds to DK Shivakumar's 'Mental Balance' Remark

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant responded to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks, where he said Sawant had "lost his mental balance" over the Mahadayi project, by calling it a reflection of the“Congress culture.”

Pramod Sawant told ANI,“Under Congress culture, they have always been using such words. On this, I don't want to say anything else. We will continue to fight on the Mahadayi issue.”

On Thursday addressing mediapersons, Shivakumar said,“I think Goa CM has lost his mental balance because he doesn't know what kind of inter-state relationship should exist... I am going to start the work. Let them stop it.”

Mahadayi River Dispute: A Long-Standing Legal and Political Battle

The Mahadayi river originates in Karnataka's Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and flows through Goa before emptying into the Arabian Sea.

Karnataka plans to divert 7.56 tmcft of water to the Malaprabha valley for the Kalasa-Banduri project, which would support over 40 lakh people in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, and nearby areas. However, Goa has objected to this plan, leading to a decades-long dispute.

The dispute has led to a legal and political battle between the two states. Goa plans to file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for activities aimed at diverting water from the Mahadayi River. Karnataka, on the other hand, will discuss the Mahadayi issue during the monsoon session of the legislature, which starts on August 11.

The Centre's role in resolving the dispute remains crucial, with Karnataka accusing it of obstructing the project's implementation.