'Un Sabhi Veeron Ko Shrandhajali...', Akshay Kumar Pays Homage To Soldiers On Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 war to his Instagram stories, he wrote "Un sabhi veeron ko shrandhajali, jinhone hume ye azaadi, ye garv aur ye shanti di..Jai Hind..KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS" (Tribute to all those heroes who gave us this freedom, this pride and this peace.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday and remembered the sacrifices of the jawans who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour Modi said that sacrifices made by the jawans will continue to inspire every generation."Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation," PM Modi posted on X.The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restored Indian control at every post Vijay Diwas honours the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought at the Line of Control on the snow-clad peaks amid relentless enemy fire. On July 26, the Indian flag once again soared over the mountains of Ladakh, thanks to the efforts of our armed forces the war, 4 soldiers were awarded the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), India's highest gallantry award. 9 soldiers received the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) and 55 were honoured with the Vir Chakra (VC). 1 soldier was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), while 6 received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) and 8 were honoured with the Yudh Seva Medal (YSM). The Sena Medal (SM) was awarded to 83 personnel, and 24 received the Vayu Sena Medal (VSM).

