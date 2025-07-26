Ishaan Khatter Clarifies Rumors On His Dating Life, 'I Act, Can't Live For...'

Once again, the Bollywood up-and-comer also let out his romantic part with regards to pretty hot infidelities while claiming his right to privacy. Candidly, he said: "I act; I don't live for cameras" to The Royals. Just in short, he is living his personal life, but not for show.

Ishaan Khatter Clarifies Rumors On His Dating Life

In a nutshell, Khatter keeps his relationships low-key. "I think keeping your partner's safety or privacy while little things become big is important. For me, when something is precious, the tendency of human nature is to protect it."

However, it was also stated that privacy does not mean hiding:

He's still living by the rules.

He won't say no to public appearances or dinners with his partner. What he refuses to do is live his life for the cameras. Zoom TV

Private But Present: Relationship Status

Khatter did not announce any name of his partner too, but the actor also stated that he has a serious relationship. Several trusted sources said this person seems to be Malaysian model Chandni Bainz, who happens to keep quite a low profile compared to Ishaan.

He even said:

"I have been in relationships with actors... and somebody not as established as me, so I know how this affects the girls I am with. But you cannot sometimes control where you're gonna be photographed... so I just tend to be a bit protective."

Dating Under Public Scrutiny

He accepted that with the glamour and fame comes a lot of pressure on public figures. He doesn't "hard-launch" his relationship to the world, but he says he knows better:

Not keeping his love life private protects it emotionally and in private.

He considers himself an: overly emotional-admission he calls as his greatest flaw-and currently working on it.

Through the Media Intrusions V Personal Boundaries

A past interview from a resurfaced video clip lights the suddenly striking scales for Ishaan with ending conversations about his supposed girlfriend, how sensitive he gets about the subject.

Similarly, when confronted with paparazzi tracking him, he would rather joke with them for placing a gps tracker on him-another instance that highlights his awareness of the tolls of fame.

First Love Effect:

Interestingly, Ishaan once described his first absolute love as "filmi," saying it actually kicked off with a quarrel! It was intense, it had drama-in all the ways that Bollywood love stories are dramatic.