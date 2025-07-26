Caught On Cam: 4-Year-Old Falls To Death From 12Th Floor Window Mumbai Tragedy

A heartbreaking incident shook Mumbai as a 4-year-old girl, Anvika Prajapati, fell to her death from the 12th floor of a residential building in Naigaon. According to reports and CCTV footage, her mother seated her on a shoe rack near an open window while preparing for an outing. In a matter of moments, the child climbed onto the window ledge and slipped, falling before her mother could react.

