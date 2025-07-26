Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Caught On Cam: 4-Year-Old Falls To Death From 12Th Floor Window Mumbai Tragedy


2025-07-26 04:53:13
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A heartbreaking incident shook Mumbai as a 4-year-old girl, Anvika Prajapati, fell to her death from the 12th floor of a residential building in Naigaon. According to reports and CCTV footage, her mother seated her on a shoe rack near an open window while preparing for an outing. In a matter of moments, the child climbed onto the window ledge and slipped, falling before her mother could react.

MENAFN26072025007385015968ID1109843576

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search