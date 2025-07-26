Syria: Calm Returns In Violence-Hit Sweida After Deadly Sectarian Violence

After weeks of deadly clashes and sectarian violence in Sweida, southern Syria, a fragile calm has returned. Civilians are emerging from hiding, but the road to recovery is difficult, as thousands scramble for scarce food, clean water, and medical care. Power outages, destroyed infrastructure, and displacement have left communities facing a humanitarian emergency. Despite limited aid deliveries, many families remain in desperate need. This report brings you voices from Sweida as the city tries to heal while coping with acute shortages and the lingering trauma of violence.

