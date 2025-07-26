Syria: Calm Returns In Violence-Hit Sweida After Deadly Sectarian Violence
After weeks of deadly clashes and sectarian violence in Sweida, southern Syria, a fragile calm has returned. Civilians are emerging from hiding, but the road to recovery is difficult, as thousands scramble for scarce food, clean water, and medical care. Power outages, destroyed infrastructure, and displacement have left communities facing a humanitarian emergency. Despite limited aid deliveries, many families remain in desperate need. This report brings you voices from Sweida as the city tries to heal while coping with acute shortages and the lingering trauma of violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment