Bitcoin And Ethereum Rise Amid Institutional ETF Inflows And Strategic Government Reserve Creation
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin closed around $117,400, rising 1.9% in the past 24 hours. Institutional investors cautiously re-entered the market, pushing Bitcoin spot ETF inflows to approximately $226.7 million after recent withdrawals.
However, CME open interest dropped by over 5%, signaling investors might be reducing leveraged positions.
Ethereum, demonstrating greater strength, ended around $3,740, up approximately 3.2%. Robust ETF inflows continue to support Ethereum, with US-listed ETFs capturing about $296 million in just one day.
This marks a 12-day streak of positive inflows, accumulating nearly $9.9 billion since early July.
Solana and XRP also made notable moves, with Solana up approximately 4.9% to between $186 and $188, and XRP gaining about 3.3%, reaching $3.16.
Other standout performers included smaller altcoins: SUI gained 9.9%, HBAR climbed 12%, VINE soared 25.7%, CKB surged an impressive 44.9%, and ENA advanced by 20.5%.
According to Citi analysts, ETF inflows dominate as the primary driver behind Bitcoin's price movement, overshadowing traditional indicators like mining costs or supply metrics.
Bitcoin spot ETFs have accumulated around $51 billion in net inflows this year, including a substantial single-day influx of $1.18 billion, causing a short squeeze that liquidated over $1 billion in short positions from nearly 237,000 traders.
Ethereum ETFs have outpaced Bitcoin ETFs recently, reinforcing bullish sentiment for Ethereum relative to Bitcoin.
Ethereum's daily chart shows a classic bull-flag pattern, marked by consolidation on reduced volume but increasing on-balance volume (OBV), suggesting accumulation before a potential breakout targeting the $4,100 to $4,870 range.
On Bitcoin's daily technical chart, the cryptocurrency remains above the critical 200-day moving average and support at approximately $115,000, though momentum indicators suggest declining bullish strength.
The 4-hour chart indicates a pullback from recent highs, maintaining support near the $116,900 to $117,000 range.
Ethereum's technical indicators present a positive short-term outlook. The price has stabilized above $3,700 with tightening Bollinger Bands signaling potential volatility ahead. MACD indicators also suggest a forthcoming breakout.
Pro-cryptocurrency legislation in the U.S., including the recent Genius Act and clear regulatory guidelines, further supports market sentiment.
Additionally, the establishment of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve by the U.S. government, encompassing Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, solidifies institutional confidence in cryptocurrency's legitimacy.
Market observers highlight increased retail participation due to heightened volatility, despite clear signs of renewed institutional interest through ETFs.
Going forward, investor attention remains focused on U.S. regulatory developments, ETF inflow trends, and profit-taking possibilities, maintaining cautious optimism.
