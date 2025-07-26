Dogecoin's Price Drops 11% As Investors Move Into Other Crypto

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) price has fallen 11% in the past 24 hours amid institutional selling pressure and extreme volatility.

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.24 U.S. following a steep selloff in the past day.

Trading activity in the %Altcoin surged to 2.26 billion tokens, marking one of the highest volumes in recent weeks.

Analysts blamed the decline largely on profit-taking among large holders of DOGE. Despite brief bounces, Dogecoin has failed to reclaim resistance at $0.25 U.S.

Market sentiment remains fragile across smaller altcoins such as Dogecoin as macroeconomic concerns, notably around global trade, keep investors on edge.

At the same time, investors are shifting money into %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), the second largest %Cryptocurrency by market capitalization, which has seen its price rise more than 50% in the past month.

Crypto analysts say $0.23 U.S. is currently the key support level to watch with Dogecoin and that any decline below that level could see the crypto fall to $0.21 U.S. or lower.

So far in 2025, DOGE has declined 25%.