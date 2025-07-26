Dynamite Blockchain Outlines Utility Token Strategy

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)%DynamiteBlockchain Corp. (the "Company" or "Dynamite") (CSE: $KAS) (OTC: $CRYBF) is pleased to outline the strategic evolution of the Company's %Blockchain Ecosystem to include the acquisition of utility-based digital assets, while continuing to build out the Blockchain Ecosystem.

Strategic Evolution of the Blockchain Ecosystem

Leveraging the Ecosystem

For the past year, Dynamite has been focused on building its dynamic Blockchain Ecosystem to serve as both a technological and strategic differentiator from its competitors. This effort has not just been about acquiring and developing technologies to launch blockchain products; it has been about strategically constructing a vertically integrated infrastructure that could meaningfully enhance the value, utility, and adoption of high-utility digital assets. Through this development, Dynamite has now identified and implemented a framework that enables the Company to serve as an active conduit for utility tokens; embedding them directly into products, services, and infrastructure that will drive continuous real-world engagement and monetization.

In the Company's view, its evolution to acquire and hold utility tokens positions Dynamite not merely as a holder of digital assets, but as a leveraged system whereby the integration of the utility tokens into its Blockchain Ecosystem creates an additional multiplier effect for their utility and therefore their value. By integrating digital assets such as Kaspa (KAS) and the Masters of Trivia (MOT) into its Blockchain Ecosystem, Dynamite intends to accelerate adoption of those underlying digital assets while creating new revenue pathways for the Company linked to token activity. In doing so, the Company intends to establish as a self-reinforcing system that will support value creation across all layers of its Blockchain Ecosystem while adding fundamental utility and therefore value to all integrated digital assets. Dynamite's evolved Blockchain Ecosystem is defined by three strategic pillars: (1) Digital Asset Holdings, which currently include KAS and MOT; (2) Digital Asset Products, which currently includes the development of wallet technologies and green mining infrastructure; and (3) Digital Asset Services, which the Company is developing to encompass transaction application programming interfaces (APIs), staking software development kits (SDKs), and business-to-consumer (B2C) payment tools designed to expand token use cases and user participation.

Strategic Rationale

Dynamite Blockchain's evolved strategy is rooted in the conviction that the next generation of digital asset investing will be driven not by speculation, but by utility; assets with real-world function, user adoption, and integrated monetization. The Company believes the timing and structure of this strategy are compelling for the following reasons:

- Differentiation: Dynamite has committed to utility-focused digital assets like Kaspa and MOT. These tokens are not merely stores of value, but engines of activity within ecosystems.

- Scarcity: Both KAS and MOT mirror BTC's scarcity model—no inflation, no central issuance.

- Utility: Unlike $BTC, which is primarily held passively, KAS is used for mining rewards and transaction settlement, and MOT powers rewards and loyalty in an active trivia platform with over 100,000 monthly users.

- Integrated Monetization: Dynamite is developing wallet products, software as a service (SaaS) APIs, debit cards, and renewable miners around its digital asset holdings—functionality that the Company hopes will turn each token into a recurring revenue generator.

- Unique Value: All of these components enable Dynamite to not only hold utility-based digital assets, but leverage them within its Blockchain Ecosystem to accelerate their utility and value, which very few public companies can replicate.

Public Company Proxy Strategy

Investors are increasingly seeking exposure to crypto through traditional equity markets—especially via net asset value (NAV)-linked public vehicles like %MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR), DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ: $DEFT), and now Dynamite (CSE: KAS).

Dynamite follows a rigorous, research-driven methodology when acquiring digital assets. This framework is intended to ensure that every asset Dynamite adds to its treasury has the potential to appreciate, generate yield, and integrate into Dynamite's Blockchain Ecosystem via products (such as wallets, cards and miners) or services (such as SaaS and staking).

The Company believes that by not just building a token treasury, but rather constructing an entire Blockchain Ecosystem, utilizing modern technology, generating cash flows, and following a disciplined acquisition engine, Dynamite will be able to differentiate itself, which it believes should warrant a higher multiple to NAV than its public company crypto proxy peers.

Blockchain Ecosystem Updates

Digital Asset Holdings

Dynamite currently holds two core digital asset holdings:

- Kaspa (KAS): A fair-launched, proof-of-work Layer 1 blockchain with a fixed supply, DAG-based scalability, and robust mining community. KAS is the foundational asset of Dynamite's ecosystem and is actively mined and utilized across its infrastructure.

- Masters of Trivia (MOT): A Solana-based utility token powering a revenue-generating trivia platform with over 100,000 monthly active users. MOT is used for rewards, loyalty, and in-app commerce and is integrated directly into the growing user base of the Masters of Trivia platform.

Digital Asset Products

Dynamite is currently developing the following digital asset products:

- Dynamite Wallet: The flagship non-custodial mobile wallet acquired via Kaspa Secure, IMME is undergoing a rebrand to serve as the premier enterprise-grade non-custodial digital asset wallet with native Kaspa Layer 1 integration, compliance features, and biometric authentication.

- Renewable Kaspa Miner: A modular, mining unit under development designed to use solar and wind energy to mine Kaspa in off-grid environments. This product exemplifies Dynamite's commitment to green infrastructure and on-chain sustainability.

- Dynamite Debit Card: A crypto debit card (in early development) that will allow KAS and other digital assets to be spent seamlessly across fiat rails.

Digital Asset Services

Dynamite is currently developing the following digital asset services:

- Transaction APIs & Compliance SDKs: Tools that will allow third parties to integrate compliance, authentication, and transaction processing into their apps using Dynamite's backend stack.

- Staking & Wallet SDKs: As the token portfolio expands, Dynamite plans to introduce staking tools and SDKs to support token utility across dApps and wallets.

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain is a blockchain technology infrastructure company focused on building a diversified blockchain ecosystem focused on Kaspa. The company operates Kaspa mining assets, develops Kaspa-enabled products and services such as the IMME Wallet, and selectively acquires high-utility digital assets that enhance shareholder value through diversification.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements respecting: the Company's focus on building its comprehensive Blockchain Ecosystem to serve as both a technological foundation and a strategic differentiator; the Company's framework to enable it to serve as an active conduit for digital assets—embedding them directly into products, services, and infrastructure that will drive continuous real-world engagement and monetization; the Company's evolution to acquire and hold utility tokens positions the Company not merely as a holder of digital assets, but by integrating the tokens into its Blockchain Ecosystem, would create a multiplier effect for their utility; Dynamite's intention to catalyze adoption while creating new revenue pathways linked to token activity; the Company's intention to establish a self-reinforcing system that will support value creation across all layers of the Blockchain Ecosystem while adding fundamental utility and therefore value to all integrated digital assets; Dynamite's evolved strategy being rooted in the conviction that the next generation of digital asset investing will be driven not by speculation, but by utility; assets with real-world function, user adoption, and integrated monetization; the Company's position on integrating its digital asset holdings into its future product offerings such as its digital asset wallet product, software as a service (SaaS) APIs, debit card, and renewable miners where each digital asset turns into a recurring revenue generator; the Dynamite Card allowing KAS and other digital assets to be spent seamlessly across fiat rails; the Company's Blockchain Ecosystem strategic pillars and the Company's plan to develop such strategies; the Company's public company proxy strategy and the Company's intentions with respect to same; the Company's position that their Transaction APIs & Compliance SDKs Tools will allow third parties to integrate compliance, authentication, and transaction processing into their apps using Dynamite's backend stack the Company's ability to differentiate itself as a higher value play from its public company proxy peers; the Company's plans to expand its digital asset holdings and the parameters of such expansion; future development of the Company's utility-generating products and services; pricing of the MOT token; updates on integration and cross-ecosystem initiatives involving MOT; the Company's strategy with respect to such digital assets; the Company's anticipation of broader momentum in the digital asset markets to position the Dynamite Wallet as the go-to application for Kaspa and other digital asset storage, utility, and compliance; and the intended transformation of the IMME wallet and use cases thereof and the timing of launch for same;. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

