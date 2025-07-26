403
Wildfires Ravage Italy’s Sicily
(MENAFN) Firefighting teams continued their relentless efforts on Friday to control multiple wildfires sweeping across Italy, particularly in Sicily, as flames ravaged homes and infrastructure.
The fires erupted earlier this week between Trapani and Palermo in western Sicily, with the most recent blaze igniting near the town of Grisi before spreading to Partinico. In response, two firefighting planes and two helicopters were dispatched to battle the flames from the air, while ground crews, including firefighters and civil defense teams, rushed to contain the growing crisis.
Fueled by strong winds, the fires have spread rapidly, engulfing buildings, roads, and other critical infrastructure. According to media, over 50 separate fires have broken out near Palermo in recent days, where temperatures soared above 40°C (104°F), setting new temperature records.
In the town of Partinico, seven separate fires were reported, destroying two homes and causing extensive damage to the surrounding areas. Authorities evacuated around 30 houses as a precaution, and one firefighter was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.
The wildfire situation has worsened in eastern Sicily as well, with blazes reported near Mineo and the city of Catania. Emergency response teams remain on the ground working to control the fires.
On the island of Sardinia, another massive blaze near Serramanna in the south was brought under control by evening, although the fire caused significant concern throughout the day.
Italy’s summers have become increasingly perilous in recent years, with extreme heat and prolonged droughts leading to more frequent and severe wildfires, particularly in the southern regions. The ongoing battle against the flames highlights the growing threat posed by climate change to Italy’s vulnerable landscapes.
