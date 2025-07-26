403
US CENTCOM Eliminates Top ISIS Commander
(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Friday that its personnel eliminated a top Daesh/ISIS operative and his two adult sons during a pre-dawn mission in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab.
The military maneuver, executed in Syria’s Aleppo governorate, led to the fatalities of Dhiya’ Zawba Muslih al-Hardani and his sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani.
All three were described as connected to the extremist faction and considered "a threat to US and Coalition Forces, as well as the new Syrian Government," according to a message posted on X.
As per CENTCOM, no non-combatants were injured during the operation.
This includes three women and three children who "were also on the target."
“We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they are,” said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla.
He emphasized: “ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide.”
Kurilla further affirmed: “Alongside our partners and allies, US Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland.”
