Trump is interseted in having nuclear talks with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that discussions aimed at preserving current nuclear arms restrictions with Russia could soon be revived. His remarks come as the expiration date of the New START treaty, a key agreement capping the number of deployed nuclear warheads and their delivery systems, approaches on February 5, 2026.“That’s not an agreement you want expiring. We’re starting to work on that,” Trump stated while speaking to the press outside the White House before his scheduled departure to Scotland. He also emphasized, “When you take off nuclear restrictions, that’s a big problem.”Earlier in the year, a Kremlin representative underscored the importance of dialogue between Washington and Moscow on arms control matters, particularly those affecting global strategic stability. The official noted that such talks would only be viable if there was a “suitable degree of trust,” which he said must be rebuilt through a restoration of diplomatic ties that were damaged in 2022 under the Biden administration.The New START treaty, first signed in 2010 by Russia's then-leader and the U.S. president at the time, was a product of a short-lived period of improved bilateral relations often referred to as the “reset.” However, this thaw in relations was later undone due to disputes including accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and escalating tensions over Ukraine.In Trump's tenure in the White House, the United States withdrew from two significant arms control agreements with Russia. The first was the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty of 1987, which prohibited both nations from possessing ground-launched missiles within a specific range. The second was the Open Skies Treaty of 1992, which had allowed mutual aerial surveillance to promote transparency. In response to these moves, Russia also pulled out of both treaties and criticized the U.S. for what it described as the dismantling of longstanding frameworks for international arms regulation.

