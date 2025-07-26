Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Junior Doctors Protest Over Pay Dispute in England

Junior Doctors Protest Over Pay Dispute in England


2025-07-26 03:54:35
(MENAFN) A large number of junior physicians initiated a five-day protest throughout England, continuing an unresolved conflict with the government concerning salary reinstatement.

The demonstration, which started on Thursday, follows unsuccessful negotiations between the British Medical Association and the Labour administration.

As many as 50,000 healthcare professionals are taking part in the protest, which is planned to extend until Wednesday.

In spite of the strike, National Health Service England has encouraged the public to continue accessing medical assistance when required.

General practitioner clinics are still open, and critical services such as emergency departments and NHS 111 are operational.

The British Medical Association is demanding a 26% wage hike, asserting that junior doctors are effectively working “a fifth of their time for free.”

During an appearance on a program, BMA chair Tom Dolphin condemned the government’s stance.

“It’s very disappointing to see a Labor government taking such a hard line against trade unions. The settlement last year was a good move by the Labor government. The problem is they’ve gone back on their position since then," he stated.

“They’re talking about punishing the trade union, talking about punishing doctors, holding them back in their training, making sure that they don’t get locum shifts, that kind of thing," he further remarked.

MENAFN26072025000045017167ID1109843501

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search