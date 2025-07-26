403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Judge Keeps Block on Trump's Citizenship Order
(MENAFN) A magistrate in the U.S. state of Massachusetts decided on Friday to uphold a nationwide restriction preventing enforcement of President Donald Trump’s directive targeting birthright citizenship, as noted in various media outlets.
U.S. District Magistrate Leo Sorokin stated his prior broad injunction was the only approach that could fully address the grievances of a group of Democrat-governed states that filed the legal complaint.
Sorokin dismissed the Trump administration’s position that a more limited decision was sufficient, citing a recent Supreme Court judgment from June.
“(The evidence) does not support a finding that any narrower option would feasibly and adequately protect the plaintiffs from the injuries they have shown they are likely to suffer if the unlawful policy announced in the Executive Order takes effect during the pendency of this lawsuit,” Sorokin wrote in his ruling.
Trump issued the executive directive on January 20 – Inauguration Day – as part of his broader effort to curb unauthorized immigration.
The order instructed federal departments to deny recognition of citizenship to children born in the U.S. unless at least one parent was either a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident.
The directive was swiftly opposed by Democratic state attorneys general from 22 states and immigration advocacy groups, who contended that it contravened the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which affirms the citizenship of any child born on American soil.
U.S. District Magistrate Leo Sorokin stated his prior broad injunction was the only approach that could fully address the grievances of a group of Democrat-governed states that filed the legal complaint.
Sorokin dismissed the Trump administration’s position that a more limited decision was sufficient, citing a recent Supreme Court judgment from June.
“(The evidence) does not support a finding that any narrower option would feasibly and adequately protect the plaintiffs from the injuries they have shown they are likely to suffer if the unlawful policy announced in the Executive Order takes effect during the pendency of this lawsuit,” Sorokin wrote in his ruling.
Trump issued the executive directive on January 20 – Inauguration Day – as part of his broader effort to curb unauthorized immigration.
The order instructed federal departments to deny recognition of citizenship to children born in the U.S. unless at least one parent was either a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident.
The directive was swiftly opposed by Democratic state attorneys general from 22 states and immigration advocacy groups, who contended that it contravened the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which affirms the citizenship of any child born on American soil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment