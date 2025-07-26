Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Durable Goods Orders Witness Sharpest Drop

US Durable Goods Orders Witness Sharpest Drop


2025-07-26 02:54:18
(MENAFN) Requests for new durable items in the United States slumped by 9.3% in June, compared to the prior month—marking the most substantial dip in more than five years, based on figures published Friday by the Census Bureau.

Fresh demands for long-lasting manufactured products, which reflect changes in the worth of fresh purchase agreements placed with producers, dropped by $32.1 billion, settling at $311.8 billion.

This downturn erased a previously adjusted 16.5% increase recorded in May, and came in under projections, which had anticipated a 10.4% decrease for June.

The primary contributor to the slump was transportation equipment, which plunged by 22.4%, with nondefense aircraft and parts seeing a sharp decline of -51.8%.

Significant drops were also observed in capital equipment (-22.2%) and nondefense capital goods (-22%).

When excluding military-related orders, new orders saw a 9.4% decline month-over-month in June.

Conversely, when transportation orders were excluded, the data showed a modest 0.2% increase over the month.

