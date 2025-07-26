403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Durable Goods Orders Witness Sharpest Drop
(MENAFN) Requests for new durable items in the United States slumped by 9.3% in June, compared to the prior month—marking the most substantial dip in more than five years, based on figures published Friday by the Census Bureau.
Fresh demands for long-lasting manufactured products, which reflect changes in the worth of fresh purchase agreements placed with producers, dropped by $32.1 billion, settling at $311.8 billion.
This downturn erased a previously adjusted 16.5% increase recorded in May, and came in under projections, which had anticipated a 10.4% decrease for June.
The primary contributor to the slump was transportation equipment, which plunged by 22.4%, with nondefense aircraft and parts seeing a sharp decline of -51.8%.
Significant drops were also observed in capital equipment (-22.2%) and nondefense capital goods (-22%).
When excluding military-related orders, new orders saw a 9.4% decline month-over-month in June.
Conversely, when transportation orders were excluded, the data showed a modest 0.2% increase over the month.
Fresh demands for long-lasting manufactured products, which reflect changes in the worth of fresh purchase agreements placed with producers, dropped by $32.1 billion, settling at $311.8 billion.
This downturn erased a previously adjusted 16.5% increase recorded in May, and came in under projections, which had anticipated a 10.4% decrease for June.
The primary contributor to the slump was transportation equipment, which plunged by 22.4%, with nondefense aircraft and parts seeing a sharp decline of -51.8%.
Significant drops were also observed in capital equipment (-22.2%) and nondefense capital goods (-22%).
When excluding military-related orders, new orders saw a 9.4% decline month-over-month in June.
Conversely, when transportation orders were excluded, the data showed a modest 0.2% increase over the month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment