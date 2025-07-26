Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gas Blast in Russia's Saratov Apartment Building Kills Five

2025-07-26 02:41:57
(MENAFN) At least five people have been confirmed dead, and seven others injured following a devastating gas explosion in an apartment building in Saratov, Russia, on Friday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The blast occurred after a suspected gas leak ignited, causing widespread destruction.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing as emergency teams comb through the rubble, with the ministry warning that additional victims may still be trapped under debris. As part of the extensive recovery operation, approximately 20 specialists, search dogs, and eight pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to the site.

Initial assessments suggest that more than 30 apartments could have been either severely damaged or completely destroyed in the explosion. Authorities are also concerned about the potential for further structural collapse, raising fears of more casualties.

In response to the catastrophic event, local authorities have declared a regional state of emergency. Emergency crews continue to work under hazardous conditions, aiming to rescue any survivors and mitigate further risks.

