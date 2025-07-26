403
Moody’s Boosts Türkiye’s Credit Score
(MENAFN) Moody’s on Friday elevated Türkiye’s credit assessment from B1 to Ba3 and shifted its outlook from positive to stable.
“The upgrade reflects the strengthening track record of effective policymaking, more specifically in the central bank’s adherence to monetary policy that durably eases inflationary pressures, reduces economic imbalances, and gradually restores local depositor and foreign investor confidence in the Turkish lira,” the international credit rating agency said in a statement.
“The upgrade also reflects the view that the risk of a policy reversal has receded, although it will remain present in the coming years,” it added.
Moody’s emphasized that sustaining the current economic approach and pushing forward structural adjustments could further bolster Türkiye’s ability to withstand global disruptions, especially by lessening its reliance on energy imports and boosting export competitiveness.
At the same time, the agency increased Türkiye’s local-currency cap to Baa3 and its foreign-currency ceiling to Ba2, attributing the move to greater trust in economic governance.
However, it also flagged ongoing risks related to foreign currency reserves and potential changes in policy direction.
