Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocious Assaults Kill Over 59,600 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 59,676 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry's latest report on Friday.
The ministry detailed that 89 bodies were recovered and brought to local hospitals within the past 24 hours, while 467 individuals sustained injuries, pushing the total number of wounded to 143,965. "Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement read.
The ministry further reported that nine Palestinians were killed and more than 45 were injured while attempting to access humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,092, with over 7,320 injured since May 27.
In a grim update, the Israeli military resumed its airstrikes on Gaza on March 18, claiming 8,527 lives and injuring 31,924 others, effectively breaking a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that had been established earlier in January.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has previously issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict in Gaza.
Moreover, Israel now faces allegations of genocide in Gaza, as the International Court of Justice reviews a case filed against the state over its actions in the besieged enclave.
