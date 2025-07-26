403
Von der Leyen, Trump Set to Meet in Scotland for Tariff Talks
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Friday that she will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland this weekend, in a critical bid to prevent a 30% tariff on EU imports from taking effect next month.
"We have agreed to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong," von der Leyen said in a post on X, following a phone conversation with Trump.
Before leaving for Scotland, Trump stated that there is a "50-50 chance" of reaching a trade deal between the US and the EU.
The looming tariff, which Trump announced earlier this month, is set to take effect on August 1 and targets all EU imports, giving the bloc a brief window to negotiate a new trade agreement.
Von der Leyen has previously warned that the 30% tariff "would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic." She emphasized that the EU has "consistently" focused on finding a negotiated resolution with the US, is fully committed to pursuing an agreement before the August 1 deadline, but "will take all necessary actions to protect EU interests."
