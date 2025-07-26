Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Plans to Dispatch Around 200 Tariff Letters to Trade Partners

2025-07-26 02:27:26
(MENAFN) In a major move set to impact global trade, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the United States will soon dispatch nearly 200 letters to its trade partners regarding new tariff policies.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure for the United Kingdom, Trump emphasized the significance of these letters, stating, “When that letter goes out, that’s a deal, and we’ll be sending maybe almost 200 of those letters out.”

The President explained that the letters would effectively serve as finalized agreements, noting, “They have a deal. It’s done. They pay that tariff, and that is a contract essentially.” He added that the tariffs would be kept “minimal” as part of the deal.

This latest development follows the U.S. government’s recent threats to impose import tariffs starting August 1. The U.S. has already sent multiple letters to trade partners, warning them of the impending tariffs.

Since the announcement of the tariff policy on April 2, the Trump administration has shown some flexibility, dialing back on certain measures in response to volatility in financial markets and growing concerns over the potential for high inflation.

Despite these adjustments, many countries continue to vocally oppose the U.S.’s unilateral tariff actions, underscoring the global tensions surrounding trade relations.

