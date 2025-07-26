403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Plans to Dispatch Around 200 Tariff Letters to Trade Partners
(MENAFN) In a major move set to impact global trade, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the United States will soon dispatch nearly 200 letters to its trade partners regarding new tariff policies.
Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure for the United Kingdom, Trump emphasized the significance of these letters, stating, “When that letter goes out, that’s a deal, and we’ll be sending maybe almost 200 of those letters out.”
The President explained that the letters would effectively serve as finalized agreements, noting, “They have a deal. It’s done. They pay that tariff, and that is a contract essentially.” He added that the tariffs would be kept “minimal” as part of the deal.
This latest development follows the U.S. government’s recent threats to impose import tariffs starting August 1. The U.S. has already sent multiple letters to trade partners, warning them of the impending tariffs.
Since the announcement of the tariff policy on April 2, the Trump administration has shown some flexibility, dialing back on certain measures in response to volatility in financial markets and growing concerns over the potential for high inflation.
Despite these adjustments, many countries continue to vocally oppose the U.S.’s unilateral tariff actions, underscoring the global tensions surrounding trade relations.
Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure for the United Kingdom, Trump emphasized the significance of these letters, stating, “When that letter goes out, that’s a deal, and we’ll be sending maybe almost 200 of those letters out.”
The President explained that the letters would effectively serve as finalized agreements, noting, “They have a deal. It’s done. They pay that tariff, and that is a contract essentially.” He added that the tariffs would be kept “minimal” as part of the deal.
This latest development follows the U.S. government’s recent threats to impose import tariffs starting August 1. The U.S. has already sent multiple letters to trade partners, warning them of the impending tariffs.
Since the announcement of the tariff policy on April 2, the Trump administration has shown some flexibility, dialing back on certain measures in response to volatility in financial markets and growing concerns over the potential for high inflation.
Despite these adjustments, many countries continue to vocally oppose the U.S.’s unilateral tariff actions, underscoring the global tensions surrounding trade relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment