403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Nears Sealing Key Trade Pact with U.S.
(MENAFN) Pakistan is “very close” to sealing a major trade agreement with the United States, the country's top diplomat revealed on Friday, expressing growing confidence in the strengthening economic partnership between the two nations.
"I think we are very close to finalizing [a deal] with the US," stated Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, speaking at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington. "Our teams have been here in Washington... a committee has been tasked by the Prime Minister to fine-tune now. It’s not going to be months, not even weeks—just days."
Dar’s remarks came shortly after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department, where the two discussed key bilateral and regional matters. Among the focal points of their conversation were increasing trade cooperation and exploring opportunities within the critical minerals and mining sectors.
The expected trade agreement will prioritize collaboration on trade and mineral resources, with Dar extending an invitation to U.S. investors to explore Pakistan’s untapped natural resources, especially in the mining and offshore gas sectors. He also emphasized that financial institutions such as the US Export-Import Bank and the World Bank are poised to offer support for American businesses looking to invest in the region.
“There is great potential,” Dar remarked, underscoring the immense value of Pakistan’s natural resources, which are estimated at a staggering $6–8 trillion.
"I think we are very close to finalizing [a deal] with the US," stated Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, speaking at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington. "Our teams have been here in Washington... a committee has been tasked by the Prime Minister to fine-tune now. It’s not going to be months, not even weeks—just days."
Dar’s remarks came shortly after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department, where the two discussed key bilateral and regional matters. Among the focal points of their conversation were increasing trade cooperation and exploring opportunities within the critical minerals and mining sectors.
The expected trade agreement will prioritize collaboration on trade and mineral resources, with Dar extending an invitation to U.S. investors to explore Pakistan’s untapped natural resources, especially in the mining and offshore gas sectors. He also emphasized that financial institutions such as the US Export-Import Bank and the World Bank are poised to offer support for American businesses looking to invest in the region.
“There is great potential,” Dar remarked, underscoring the immense value of Pakistan’s natural resources, which are estimated at a staggering $6–8 trillion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment