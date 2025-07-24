123Invent Inventor Develops New Super Sack Seed Handler (LBT-6125)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Loading seed and planting is a labor-intensive task. I thought there should be a way to automate the process and increase safety for workers," said an inventor, from Hudson, Colo., "so I invented the SUPER SACK SEED HANDLER. My design provides added convenience and speed, and it eliminates the safety hazards associated with working under the sacks."

The invention provides an effective way to utilize existing equipment to make the planting process easier. It also eases the task of loading seed. As a result, it reduces labor-intensive work, and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an automated design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers.

The SUPER SACK SEED HANDLER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Grady Weichel at 303-668-1116 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED