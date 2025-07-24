Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Oscillating Tool (HOF-684)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new oscillating cutting tool to increase accuracy and control when executing plunge cuts and cutting in tight spaces," said an inventor, from Friendswood, Texas, "so I invented The Ultimate Multi-Tool. My design helps prevent mistakes and poor cuts."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for an oscillating tool. The tool features an increased rate of base material removal resulting in faster cutting. It also allows for greater control of the cutting edge resulting in more accurate cuts. Additionally, it reduces vibration and noise levels, it reduces user fatigue, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, laborers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-HOF-684, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
