Pacenation Announces Election Of New Board Members

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PACENation, the national membership association for Property Assessed Clean Energy financing, announced the results of its 2026 Board elections including the election of 2 new Officers, re-election of 5 current Officers and re-election of 26 Board members.

Mary Luèvano , Executive Director of PACENation, said, "I am delighted to share that our new leadership for 2026 is in place and I offer my deep gratitude to our outgoing Chair, Donald Gilligan, for his years of exemplary service. There are big shoes to fill, but I am confident that our new Chair, Stephanie Chin, and her fellow Officers will hit the ground running."

The diverse expertise on PACENation's Board includes C-PACE administrators, capital providers, banks, local governments, and non-profits. Newly elected Board Chair Stephanie Chin stated "Our diversity is our greatest strength and allows us to represent the entire industry." Chin continued, "It is an honor to be elected as the board chair of PACENation. I am excited to work with Mary Luévano and the rest of the board as we collectively strive to increase awareness of PACE as a vital financing tool for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and resiliency building improvements."

Board Officers who were elected include newly elected Board Chair Stephanie Chin , Vice Chair Mohammed Elahi , newly elected Board Secretary Seth Lutter , and Treasurer Bert Hunter .

All Officers serve on PACENation's Executive Committee. In addition, the Board elected the following members to the Executive Committee:



Ryan Griffin (newly elected Executive Committee Member) , Chief Operating Officer, Home Run Financing

Kimberly Lewis Inkumsah (Executive Committee Member) , Executive Vice President, International WELL Building Institute

Abby Johnson (Executive Committee Member), Executive Director, Virginia PACE Authority Pete Morgan (Executive Committee Member) , Partner, Winston & Strawn

The Board also elected the following members to seats on the Board:



Chris Albano , Managing Director, Citi, Commercial Real Estate and Lodging

Caleb Bell , Partner, Bricker Graydon

Carolyn Berndt , Legislative Director for Sustainability, National League of Cities

Deborah Burke , Program Officer, Rockefeller Brothers Fund

Roger Davis , Public Finance Partner, Orrick

Erin Deady , President, Erin L. Deady P.A.

Melody Echols , Assistant Director, American Rescue Plan Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program

Holly Edinger , Market Development Director, Slipstream

The Honorable Erica Gilmore, Metropolitan Trustee, Nashville and Davidson Counties

Paul Hoffman , Managing Director, CCG PACE

Michael Karlosky , Principal, MSK Resources

Jamie Kocis , Partner/Deputy Chair, Corporate/Co-Chair, Women's Initiative Committee, Kramer, Levin, Naftalis & Frankel

Bali Kumar , Chief Operating Officer, PACE Loan Group

Vinay Gupta , Chief Executive Officer, Renew Financial

Laura Rapaport , Founder & CEO, North Bridge

David Sykes , Partner, Chapman & Cutler Dub Taylor , Chief Operating Officer, Texas PACE Authority

Newly elected Executive Committee Member Ryan Griffin noted "PACE financing continues to make progress and will remain a key mechanism to help protect property owners from the impacts of extreme weather events and create economic opportunities for communities across the country."

About PACENation

PACENation is the national membership association that advocates for PACE financing. PACE is a proven financial tool that unlocks private capital to make energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and resilience upgrades to commercial, multifamily, and residential properties. For more information, visit pacenation .

SOURCE PACENation

