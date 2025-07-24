14700 TP, LLC Completes $31.2 Million Acquisition Of Ten Pines At Summerwood In Houston, TX

HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 14700 TP, LLC announced the acquisition of Ten Pines at Summerwood, a luxurious residential community in Houston, TX, for $31.2 million. Located at 14700 Woodson Park Drive, the property was officially acquired on April 28, 2025, with a total Real Property value of $31,200,000.

Located near the Sam Houston Parkway, Ten Pines at Summerwood delivers an upscale living experience. The community features a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, each designed with open-concept layouts, ample natural light, and contemporary finishes. Interior highlights include island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and 9-foot vaulted ceilings. The pet-friendly property offers a dog park with a washing station.

Beyond its residences, Ten Pines at Summerwood fosters community through a variety of resort-style amenities designed to enhance comfort, connection, and convenience. Residents enjoy the lavish swimming pool with poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen equipped with a smoker oven, BBQ grill, fire pit, and lounge area. The expansive clubhouse includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, a fully equipped business center, and multiple relaxation and gathering spaces. The gated community provides ample parking options, including carports, detached garages and external storage units.

"Living at Ten Pines at Summerwood is like being on vacation. With its extensive resort-style amenities and inviting atmosphere, it's a place where residents can relax, unwind, and find community," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager at 14700 TP, LLC.

With Lake Houston to the northeast and downtown Houston just 30 minutes south, Ten Pines at Summerwood offers convenient access to retail, dining, healthcare, schools and a variety of recreational opportunities. Its prime location makes it an attractive option for students, professionals, and families.

