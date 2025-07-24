Americase To Speak On Battery Regulations At 2025 OCP APAC Summit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The panel is scheduled forat. Chris Egloff, VP of Strategic Business Opportunities at Americase, will be joined by(Lead Consultant, Critical Risk Solution) and(CEO, ZELOS) to address the complex regulatory and safety considerations surrounding battery technology in large-scale data center deployments.

As data center infrastructure rapidly scales to support the unprecedented demands of AI and cloud computing, selecting the right battery chemistry has become a mission-critical decision. While lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries offer high energy density, they are classified as Class 9 dangerous goods, bringing significant challenges related to logistics, installation, fire risk, and regulatory compliance.

This session will provide a comprehensive comparative analysis of lithium-ion batteries versus emerging chemistries, with a specific focus on manganese-zinc (Mn-Zn) cells. Mn-Zn batteries are not regulated as dangerous goods under major international frameworks (e.g., UN, IATA, IMO IMDG Code), offering a streamlined alternative for energy storage in hyperscale and edge data centers.

Key Discussion Points Include:



Hazmat classification implications of lithium-ion battery use

Regulatory requirements from global agencies and the cost of compliance

How Mn-Zn batteries could simplify logistics and reduce insurance and handling complexity

Operational and financial benefits of adopting non-hazardous battery chemistries Integration advantages for ORV3-ready infrastructure

By participating in this conversation, Americase reinforces its commitment to guiding the industry toward smarter, safer, and more sustainable infrastructure solutions.

"Batteries are no longer a background component-they're a strategic variable," said Robby Kinsala, President & CEO of Americase. "With the right battery technology and compliance strategy, data centers can reduce operational risk, improve safety, and simplify deployment at scale."

Americase encourages data center engineers, compliance professionals, energy strategy leaders, and infrastructure managers to attend this timely and impactful session .

